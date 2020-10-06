Inter-Agency Coordination Lebanon: Social stability, January - June 2020 Dashboard

This dashboard summarizes progress made by partners involved in the Lebanon Crisis Response Plan (LCRP) and highlights trends aecting people in need. The Social Stability Sector in Lebanon aims to achieve the following results:

OUTCOME 1: Strengthen municipalities, national and local institutions' ability to alleviate resource pressure;

OUTCOME 2: Strenghten municipal and local community capacity to foster dialogue and address sources of tensions and conflicts;

OUTCOME 3: Enhance LCRP capacities on tension monitoring and conflict sensitivity.