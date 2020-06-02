Lebanon + 2 more
Inter-Agency Coordination Lebanon: Social stability end year 2019 dashboard
Attachments
This dashboard summarizes the progress made by partners involved in the Lebanon Crisis Response and highlights trends affecting people in need. Social Stability in Lebanon are working to:
- Strengthen municipalities, national and local institutions’ ability to alleviate resource pressure (Outcome 1);
- Strengthen municipal and local community capacity to foster dialogue and address sources of tensions and conflicts (Outcome 2);
- Enhance LCRP capacities on tension monitoring and conflict sensitivity (Outcome 3)