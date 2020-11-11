Inter-Agency Coordination Lebanon: Health Q3 2020 Dashboard

KEY ACHIEVEMENTS

Around 145 facilities as well as 11 Mobile Medical Units were supported by partners for the provision of subsidized PHC services which enhanced the financial accessibility for primary health care.

967,009 subsidized consultations were jointly provided by partners which increased access to health care for acute and chronic diseases.

209,171 Lebanese and Syrian refugees were registered in the MoPH YMCA free medications for chronic diseases which contributed to a decreased mortality and morbidity.

352,570 Number of children under 5 receiving routine vaccination.

43,445 displaced Syrians received financial support through UNHCR to access obstetric or emergency hospital care which contributed to an increased access to secondary health care.

2,374 PRS received financial support through UNRWA to access hospital care which increased their financial accessibility to secondary health care.

Facts and Figures

36% of the vulnerable Lebanese, displaced Syrians Palestinian Refugees from Syria & Palestinian Refugees from Lebanon were able to access subsidized primary health care consultations.

51% of displaced Syrian, received financial support for improved access to hospital care among targeted population.

57% of Syrian Refugees households have required primary health care in 2020, 90% of them have received the required care,VASyR 2020.

15% of Syrian Refugees households have required hospitalization in 2020, 81% of them have received the required hospitalization, VASyR 2020.