Inter-Agency Coordination Lebanon: Health Mid year 2020 dashboard

The January - June 2020 dashboard summarizes the progress made by partners involved in the Lebanon Crisis Response and highlights trends affecting people in need. The Health Sector in Lebanon is working to: OUTCOME 1) Improve access to comprehensive primary healthcare (PHC); OUTCOME 2)

Improve access to hospital (incl. ER care) and advanced referral care (advanced diagnostic laboratory & radiology care); OUTCOME 3) Improve Outbreak & Infectious Diseases Control; OUTCOME 4) Improve Adolescent & Youth Health.