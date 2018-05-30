Inter-Agency Coordination Lebanon - In Focus: Cash-Based Assistance under the LCRP, May 2018

Since the start of the Syria crisis, the humanitarian community in Lebanon has increasingly been assisting populations of concern through cash-based interventions. This “In Focus” dashboard presents an overview of the main types of cash-based assistance provided under the Lebanon Crisis Response Plan, as well as trends on the use of cash covering the period 2013-2017.

Context and needs

The concerted response by the Government, international partners and civil society has prevented a sharp decline in the economic vulnerability levels between 2015 and 2017, compared to the sharp deterioration witnessed between 2014 and 2015. However, the situation in Lebanon continues to be precarious, with extensive humanitarian and development needs.

According to the most recent Vulnerability Assessment of Syrian Refugees in Lebanon (VASyR) conducted in 2017, more than 75 percent of Syrian refugees live below the poverty line, on less than USD 3.8 per day. Some 58 percent of Syrian refugees live in extreme poverty, not able to meet survival expenditure levels. In addition, it is estimated that 28 percent of the Lebanese population lives below the national poverty line (USD 3.84 per person per day). Beyond economic vulnerabilities, refugees also face protection challenges, such as being uprooted, psychological stress, and expired or lack of legal documents.