30 May 2018

Inter-Agency Coordination Lebanon - In Focus: Cash-Based Assistance under the LCRP, May 2018

Infographic
from UN High Commissioner for Refugees
Published on 30 May 2018 View Original
preview
Download PDF (985.81 KB)

Since the start of the Syria crisis, the humanitarian community in Lebanon has increasingly been assisting populations of concern through cash-based interventions. This “In Focus” dashboard presents an overview of the main types of cash-based assistance provided under the Lebanon Crisis Response Plan, as well as trends on the use of cash covering the period 2013-2017.

Context and needs

The concerted response by the Government, international partners and civil society has prevented a sharp decline in the economic vulnerability levels between 2015 and 2017, compared to the sharp deterioration witnessed between 2014 and 2015. However, the situation in Lebanon continues to be precarious, with extensive humanitarian and development needs.

According to the most recent Vulnerability Assessment of Syrian Refugees in Lebanon (VASyR) conducted in 2017, more than 75 percent of Syrian refugees live below the poverty line, on less than USD 3.8 per day. Some 58 percent of Syrian refugees live in extreme poverty, not able to meet survival expenditure levels. In addition, it is estimated that 28 percent of the Lebanese population lives below the national poverty line (USD 3.84 per person per day). Beyond economic vulnerabilities, refugees also face protection challenges, such as being uprooted, psychological stress, and expired or lack of legal documents.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

How we inform on humanitarian crises 24/7

Because humanitarian response isn’t only active from 9 to 5, neither is ReliefWeb. We actually monitor crisis situations non-stop.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.