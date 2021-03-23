Inter-Agency Coordination Lebanon: Basic Assistance end year 2020 dashboard

Lebanon + 2 more

The end year dashboard summarizes the progress made by partners involved in the Lebanon Crisis Response Plan and highlights trends affecting people in need. The Basic Assistance Sector in Lebanon is working to: OUTCOME 1) Strengthen the ability of vulnerable households, including female-headed, to meet their basic survival needs; OUTCOME 2) Ensure that in-kind assistance in support of populations affected by seasonal hazards and emergencies is provided; OUTCOME 3): Support the National Poverty Targeting Programme.

