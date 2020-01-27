Insights into Syrian refugees' perception on recent government decisions

A. INTRODUCTION

For the past year, the protection space of Syrian refugees' has been shrinking. The issuance of decisions and plans on deportation, combatting illegal foreign work and evictions (hereinafter referred to as "Decisions") have resulted in a set of new and evolving challenges.

In the past, refugees have lamented the lingering lack of knowledge around laws and regulations and the lack of services around legal aid. Is that also the case on the Decisions issued in 2019? Are refugees aware of the governmental policies? How accurate is their level of knowledge? What impact does their knowledge or lack thereof has? These are important questions because, in this environment of shrinking protection space, refugees' knowledge will become ever more critical as important decisions might be based on erroneous facts. The viewpoints of refugees is especially vital to the continued relevance of the protection services. To help DRC better prepare for this challenge, the legal aid team began a comprehensive effort in September 2019 to gain an in-depth understanding of the awareness around Decisions and impact thereof.