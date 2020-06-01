Indian peacekeepers offer medical and veterinary support to host communities

UNIFIL Indian peacekeepers donated 23 varieties of medicines to the Shab’a Municipality, at their request last week, as the village dispensary was facing “acute shortage” of certain types of drugs.

UNIFIL Medical Officer Major Ravdeep Kaur of the Indian Battalion handed over the medicines to the head of Social Development Centre for villages of Al Arkoub Union of Municipalities, Mohammad Saadi, on 29 May.

The medical handouts are mainly for respiration, digestion problems, and external use, which includes – antibiotics, analgesics, eye drops, pediatric syrup, digestive tonics, multi vitamins, skin ointments, anti-allergic medicines.

In addition to the medicine donation, from 27 to 29 May, an Indian Battalion veterinary team led by Lieutenant Colonel Umesh Maral also distributed 12 varieties of veterinary medicines to the shepherds and farmers of eight villages in south-eastern Lebanon, following requests from them. In addition to providing on-the-spot briefings, Indian veterinary doctors also provided a set of written instructions in Arabic to the shepherds in order to ensure the proper usage of the medicines.

The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has severely affected such services in UNIFIL host communities.

Last week’s Indian assistance will benefit the villages of El Meri, Kfar Shouba, Kfar Hammam, Shab’a, Burghuz, Kawkaba, Halta, and El Hebberiye.

During the latest round of support, all the preventive measures related to COVID-19 spread were strictly followed.

Between their core peacekeeping duties, UNIFIL peacekeepers regularly carry out various activities like these in support of and as requested by the host communities, which – together with their operational activities – have helped keep calm and stability in the Mission’s area of operation for almost 14 years.