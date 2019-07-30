Improving Living Conditions in Palestinian Gatherings Host Communities: Quarterly Briefing | Issue 17, January - June 2019

Improving Living Conditions in Palestinian Gatherings Host Communitiesis a project of the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) that falls under the UNDP Lebanon Stabilization and Recovery Program – Supporting Resilience in a Time of Crisis.

Active in the 42 Palestinian Gatherings across Lebanon since 2012, this project is designed to help stabilize and develop the resilience of these host communities, home to 110,000 original Palestinian dwellers (PRL) and recently some 44,000 Palestinian and Syrian refugees (PRS and SRS) as a result of the Syrian crisis.