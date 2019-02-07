07 Feb 2019

Improving Living Conditions in Palestinian Gatherings Host Communities: Quarterly Briefing | Issue 16, 1 October - 31 December 2018

Improving Living Conditions in Palestinian Gatherings Host Communitiesis a project of the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) that falls under the UNDP Lebanon Stabilization and Recovery Program – Supporting Resilience in a Time of Crisis.

Active in the 42 Palestinian Gatherings across Lebanon since 2012, this project is designed to help stabilize and develop the resilience of these host communities, home to 110,000 original Palestinian dwellers (PRL) and recently some 44,000 Palestinian and Syrian refugees (PRS and SRS) as a result of the Syrian crisis.

In December 2018, UNDP published the report “Assessing Vulnerabilities in Palestinian Gatherings in Lebanon: Results of the 2017 Household Survey”, analyzing the results of a survey conducted by Statistics Lebanon with 2,000 households. Commissioned to the Lebanese Center for Policy Studies (LCPS) and aiming to generate reliable data to guide response strategies in the Gatherings, the report assesses living conditions and vulnerabilities in Palestinian Gatherings.

The report presents findings at the levels of housing and basic services, education and health, income generating opportunities, and safety and mobility. Giving particular attention to youth, the report focuses on their transition to adulthood and the main challenges they face in the gatherings. The vulnerability assessment provided by this report constitutes a comparative tool for humanitarian actors, highlighting different types of vulnerabilities across Gatherings as well as critical differences among nationalities and age and gender groups.

