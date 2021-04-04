Implementation of Security Council resolution 1701 (2006) during the period during the period from 21 October 2020 to 19 February 2021 - Report of the Secretary-General (S/2021/240) [EN/AR]

I. Introduction

1 . The present report provides a comprehensive assessment of the implementation of Security Council resolution 1701 (2006) since my previous report, dated 12 November 2020 (S/2020/1110), including on the provisions of resolution 2539 (2020). Against a backdrop of increasing hardship in Lebanon, the area of operations of the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) remained generally stable.

Outstanding obligations remain for both parties under resolution 1701 (2006). There was no progress towards a permanent ceasefire between Lebanon and Israel.

II. Implementation of resolution 1701 (2006)

A. Situation in the area of operations of the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon

2 . On 14 November, UNIFIL observed 12 illumination rounds fired from south of the Blue Line close to Abbasiyah (Sector East). All 12 rounds landed south of the Blue Line.

In this connection, the Israel Defense Forces informed UNIFIL that they had apprehended an individual who had crossed south of the Blue Line close to Ghajar (Sector East). UNIFIL has launched an investigation into the incident. On 17 November, UNIFIL observed 17 illumination rounds fired from south of the Blue Line close to Abbasiyah; 11 of the rounds landed north of the Blue Line. On this occasion, the Israel Defense Forces informed UNIFIL that they had apprehended two Israeli citizens in the area, who allegedly were involved in drug smuggling. On 19 November, UNIFIL observed eight illumination rounds fired from south of the Blue Line near Sarda (Sector East); seven landed north of the Blue Line. The Israel Defense Forces informed UNIFIL that they had fired the rounds after observing suspicious activity in the area. On 28 November and 1 January, respectively, UNIFIL observed 14 and 2 illumination rounds fired from an Israel Defense Forces position close to Mays al-Jabal (Sector East), all of which landed south of the Blue Line. On both occasions, the Israel Defense Forces informed UNIFIL that they had prevented a number of individuals from crossing south of the Blue Line. On 16 February, UNIFIL observed an illumination round fired from south of the Blue Line near Arab al-Wazzani (Sector East), which landed south of the Blue Line. Subsequently, the Israel Defense Forces informed UNIFIL that they had fired the round in response to suspicious activity in the area.