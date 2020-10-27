Implementation of Security Council resolution 1559 (2004) - Thirty-second semi-annual report of the Secretary-General (S/2020/1032) [EN/AR]

I. Background

1. The present report is the thirty-second semi-annual report of the Secretary-General on the implementation of Security Council resolution 1559 (2004). It provides a review and an assessment of the implementation of the resolution since the issuance of my previous report on the subject, on 24 April 2020 (S/2020/329) and covers developments up to 2 October 2020.

II. Implementation of resolution 1559 (2004)

2. Since the adoption of resolution 1559 (2004) by the Security Council on 2 September 2004, limited progress has been made in its implementation. A number of provisions, including with respect to the existence and activities of Lebanese and non-Lebanese militias, remain pending.