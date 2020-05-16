Implementation of Security Council resolution 1559 (2004) - Thirty-first semi-annual report of the Secretary-General (S/2020/329) [EN/AR]

1 . The present report is the thirty-first semi-annual report of the Secretary-General on the implementation of Security Council resolution 1559 (2004). It provides a review and an assessment of the implementation of the resolution since the issuance of my previous report on the subject, on 15 October 2019 (S/2019/819), and covers developments up to 7 April 2020.

I. Implementation of resolution 1559 (2004)

2 . Since the adoption of resolution 1559 (2004) by the Security Council on 2 September 2004, limited progress has been made in its implementation. A number of provisions, including with respect to the existence and activities of Lebanese and non-Lebanese militias, remain pending.

3 . During the reporting period, Lebanon, like many other countries, was affect ed by the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, which compounded issues that the country had faced prior to the health emergency.