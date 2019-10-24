Implementation of Security Council resolution 1559 (2004) - Thirtieth semi-annual report of the Secretary-General (S/2019/819) [EN/AR]

In my most recent report on the implementation of Security Council resolution 1701 (2006) (S/2019/574), I reported on the progress made by the Government of Lebanon in addressing pressing economic issues that could have an impact on the stability of Lebanon. After the Council of Ministers had approved the draft 2019 national budget and presented it to Parliament on 27 May, Parliament adopted it on 19 July. The International Support Group for Lebanon, in a statement issued on that day, “welcome[d] the adoption of the 2019 budget as an urgently needed first step by Lebanon in fiscal management and towards reducing its deficit, as part of Lebanon’s economic vision and its commitments at the Conférence économique pour le développement, par les réformes et avec les entreprises (CEDRE)”. The President of Lebanon, Michel Aoun, signed the budget into law on 31 July. Subsequently, in a meeting on 2 September, President Aoun, the Prime Minister, Saad Hariri, and the Speaker of Parliament, Nabih Berri, together with heads of political parties and parliamentary blocs and their representatives, declared a “state of economic emergency” through a statement in which the seriousness of the economic situation in Lebanon was recognized. The International Support Group for Lebanon, in a statement dated 13 September, welcomed that meeting “as a catalyst for political leaders to address the economic challenges Lebanon faces in light of its own economic assessments and in line with Lebanon’s economic vision and its commitments at the Conférence économique pour le développement, par les réformes et avec les entreprises (CEDRE)”. On 11 September, the Minister of Finance, Ali Khalil, submitted the draft 2020 budget to the Council of Minister for review, to be presented to Parliament by mid-October in accordance with the constitutional time frame.