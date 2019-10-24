Implementation of Security Council resolution 1559 (2004) - Thirtieth semi-annual report of the Secretary-General (S/2019/819) [EN/AR]
I. Background
- The present report is the thirtieth semi-annual report of the Secretary-General on the implementation of Security Council resolution 1559 (2004). It provides a review and an assessment of the implementation of the resolution since the issuance of my previous report on the subject, on 25 April 2019 (S/2019/343), and covers developments until 30 September 2019.
II. Implementation of resolution 1559 (2004)
- Since the adoption of resolution 1559 (2004) by the Security Council on 2 September 2004, limited progress has been made in its implementation. A number of provisions, including with respect to the existence and activities of Lebanese and non-Lebanese militias, remain pending.
A. Sovereignty, territorial integrity, unity and political independence of Lebanon
Through the adoption of resolution 1559 (2004), the Security Council sought to strengthen the sovereignty, territorial integrity, unity and political independence of Lebanon under the sole and exclusive authority of the Government of Lebanon throughout the country, in accordance with the Taif Accords of 1989, to which all the political parties in Lebanon had committed themselves. That objective has remained the priority of my efforts.
In my most recent report on the implementation of Security Council resolution 1701 (2006) (S/2019/574), I reported on the progress made by the Government of Lebanon in addressing pressing economic issues that could have an impact on the stability of Lebanon. After the Council of Ministers had approved the draft 2019 national budget and presented it to Parliament on 27 May, Parliament adopted it on 19 July. The International Support Group for Lebanon, in a statement issued on that day, “welcome[d] the adoption of the 2019 budget as an urgently needed first step by Lebanon in fiscal management and towards reducing its deficit, as part of Lebanon’s economic vision and its commitments at the Conférence économique pour le développement, par les réformes et avec les entreprises (CEDRE)”. The President of Lebanon, Michel Aoun, signed the budget into law on 31 July. Subsequently, in a meeting on 2 September, President Aoun, the Prime Minister, Saad Hariri, and the Speaker of Parliament, Nabih Berri, together with heads of political parties and parliamentary blocs and their representatives, declared a “state of economic emergency” through a statement in which the seriousness of the economic situation in Lebanon was recognized. The International Support Group for Lebanon, in a statement dated 13 September, welcomed that meeting “as a catalyst for political leaders to address the economic challenges Lebanon faces in light of its own economic assessments and in line with Lebanon’s economic vision and its commitments at the Conférence économique pour le développement, par les réformes et avec les entreprises (CEDRE)”. On 11 September, the Minister of Finance, Ali Khalil, submitted the draft 2020 budget to the Council of Minister for review, to be presented to Parliament by mid-October in accordance with the constitutional time frame.