Impact Story: Palestinian refugee women in Lebanon take prominent roles in resolving conflict

PARTNERS FOR CHANGE

The UN Women project “Fostering Stabilization and Social Cohesion in Lebanon through Women’s Engagement in Conflict Prevention and Management” (2019-2020) was implemented in partnership with the University of Saint Joseph’s Centre for Professional Mediation with funding from the Rebecca Dykes Foundation and the Government of Finland. The UN Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) provided outreach support within Palestinian refugee communities.

Plans for scaling this project and establishing eight more mediation networks are underway with support from the Government of Finland.

WOMEN, PEACE AND SECURITY IN THE EIN EL HELWEH REFUGEE CAMP IN LEBANON

Lebanon hosts more than 400,000 Palestinian refugees who live in 12 self-governed camps around the country. Camp residents face poverty, overcrowding, high rates of unemployment, substandard housing and poor infrastructure. Armed violence between different Palestinian political factions is common, leaving women and children to bear the brunt of clashes.

UN Women supported the formation of networks in Lebanon, including in the Ein El Helweh refugee camp, and led discussions on women, peace and security for participants with the aim of making linkages between their work and the localization of the Women, Peace and Security Agenda in Lebanon. The networks offer a safe space for women to discuss issues related to women’s leadership, acceptance in public life and participation in decision-making processes.

UN Women supported the Government of Lebanon in the development and passage, in 2019, of Lebanon’s National Action Plan on UN Security Council Resolution 1325 (NAP 1325) and worked with the National Commission for Lebanese Women to establish implementation and reporting mechanisms. UN Women continues to support the localization of NAP 1325 by working on community mediation, conflict prevention, memorialization and reconciliation.