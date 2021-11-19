The impact of the fuel crisis in Lebanon on service provision and accountability towards affected communities

For nearly three months, Lebanon has been assailed by a serious fuel/gasoline crisis, affecting several sectors, including the humanitarian sector. The acute fuel crisis led several I/NGO’s to cut back on their activities and operations while needs continued to intensify for all communities. Referrals on the Referral Information Management System (RIMS) hit an all-time high in June 2021, which shows the scope of humanitarian needs. Simultaneously, the fuel crisis that hit Lebanon during the preceding three months, starting mid-May 2021, remarkably diminished service providers’ capacity to access communities, and in turn communities’ access to services.

Currently service providers are facing challenges due to poor internet connection and electricity cuts linked to the acute fuel crisis Lebanon is facing. They are finding many challenges in maintaining presence in the field due to reduced operational capacities and the inability to access areas of implementation. Service providers are changing ways of working to identify, refer and deliver services to vulnerable communities, in spite of the terrible fuel crisis.

By exploring referral data from RIMS, this report highlights the barriers in maintaining access to humanitarian services for communities across Lebanon. It issues recommendations on how to overcome identified barriers and ameliorate access to service providers and vulnerable communities.