13 Jul 2019

Impact Evaluation: An evaluation of the NRC Shelter Occupancy Free-Of-Charge modality in Lebanon | October 2018

Report
from Norwegian Refugee Council
Published on 10 Jul 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (12.22 MB)

NRC funded by KfW, engaged Strategy House DK to complete an impact evaluation of its Occupancy Free of Charge (OFC) modality. NRC funded by KfW, engaged Strategy House DK to complete an impact evaluation of its OFC modality in order to evaluate three main impact areas:

  • The intervention’s impact on refugee households following the twelve months during which they were granted OFC with private landlord.

  • The intervention’s impact on the low-income housing market, and it's contribution to low-income housing for poor Lebanese households.

  • The intervention’s impact on host communities, including its ability to reduce or prevent tensions between the host community’s members and refugees.

The evaluators found that the modality achieved overall its objectives and they shared 10 recommendations 8 of which were agreed on in NRC’s management response.

