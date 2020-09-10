ICRC Stock Caught in Beirut Port Fire

40 days after the Beirut explosion, we are shocked at the images of the massive fire at Beirut port.

While the cause of the fire and the exact point where it started are still unclear, a part of ICRC's stock of food parcels stored at our supplier’s warehouse has caught fire. Due to the rubble present and the danger involved, it is not possible to confirm the level of loss incurred at this time.

The food parcels include sunflower oil, olive oil, sugar, salt, tea, vegetable ghee, pasta, tomato paste, bulgur, chickpeas, lentils, and beans.

Since the 4th of August, the ICRC has been working around the clock to remove the salvaged stock from the area. In fact, around 18900 food parcels are already moved from the port.

The explosion and the fire will no doubt have an impact on the ICRC’s humanitarian aid whether in Lebanon or Syria, but we will not spare any effort to make sure our support to those in need remains uninterrupted, and we will continue to support Lebanon and its people during these trying times.

Rona Halabi, ICRC Beirut, ralhalabi@icrc.org +961 70 153 928