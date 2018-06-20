20 Jun 2018

IASC Task Team on Inclusion of Persons with Disabilities in Humanitarian Action - MENA Regional Consultation

Report
from Inter-Agency Standing Committee
The Arab Organization of Persons with Disabilities (AOPD), in partnership with the Inter-Agency Standing Committee (IASC) Task Team on Inclusion of Persons with Disabilities in Humanitarian Action and the International Disability Alliance (co-chair of the Task Team), hold a regional multi-stakeholder consultation for the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) Region in Beirut, Lebanon from 6 – 7 March 2018. This consultation has been made possible through the support of the Governments of Finland, Luxembourg and Australia, as well as the European Commission Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations (ECHO).

The workshop is the second in a series of regional consultations supporting the development of the IASC Guidelines on Inclusion of Persons with Disabilities in Humanitarian Action (“the Guidelines”).

More than sixty participants, including organizations of persons with disabilities (DPOs), humanitarian and development stakeholders and governments based in the MENA region discussed priority areas and key components of the Guidelines, and shared feedback to ensure the Guidelines will be effective and relevant in the field.

The workshop aims to:

  • Share feedback on priority areas/key components for the Guidelines

  • Obtain feedback from stakeholders on the level of details required for the Guidelines to be effective and relevant in the field

  • Collect existing information, promising practices and other relevant information from participants to support the content development of the Guidelines

  • Identify how regional humanitarian actors can contribute to phases of the Guidelines development process, including establishing appropriate feedback mechanisms.

The Guidelines will assist humanitarian actors, governments, affected communities and organizations of persons with disabilities to coordinate, plan, implement, monitor and evaluate essential actions that foster the effectiveness, appropriateness and efficiency of humanitarian action, resulting in the full and effective participation and inclusion of persons with disabilities and changing practices across all sectors and in all phases of humanitarian action.

The agenda and list of participants to the workshop can be found in Annex 1 and 2 respectively. Participants to the consultations are encouraged to sign up within the Task Team to receive updates on the Guidelines development: http://bit.ly/2yCiFLI

