Hundreds of school children are educated on the dangers of mines in south Lebanon

In a recent Mine Risk Education (MRE) day, hundreds of young school children from the Tyre district participated in a variety of activities raising their awareness about the dangers of mines and unexploded ordinance (UXO). Crucially the young people are taught to recognize these potentially lethal objects, to move away from them and immediately inform their school teacher or an adult.

In the past school year 19 MRE events have taken place, reaching around 2,000 children from different schools and local communities in south Lebanon. All MRE events are coordinated by the Lebanon Mine Action Center (LMAC), the United Nations Mine Action Service (UNMAS) and UNIFIL.

In a comment about this outreach work the UNIFIL Head of Mission and Force Commander, Major General Michael Beary, said, “These efforts conducted in partnership with our Lebanese colleagues is a demonstration of our commitment to creating a safer environment for the people of south Lebanon.” Adding, “Landmines and other explosive remnants of war not only endanger the lives of UNIFIL personnel, but also of local populations throughout south Lebanon.”

The International and national organizations that have supported these MRE activities are Mines Advisory Group (MAG), UNICEF, EU, Lebanese Welfare Association for the Handicapped (LWAH), Balamand University and Islamic Risala Association.