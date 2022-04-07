Humanitarian Aid Ship from Türkiye Reached Lebanon

The first shipment of 524 tons of humanitarian aid prepared under the coordination of the Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) upon the direction of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has reached the shores of Lebanon.

The ship that departed from the Taşucu port of Mersin was welcomed during a ceremony participated by Türkiye’s Ambassador to Beirut Ali Barış Ulusoy, Head of Lebanese Supreme Aid Committee General Muhammed Hayır and officials from Lebanese security institutions.

Making a speech during the ceremony, Ambassador Ulusoy said, “Today we are delivering 15 trucks of humanitarian aid to the Lebanese authorities. Humanitarian aid includes formula milk, food baskets and basic needs. A second shipment of aid packages will be sent to Tripoli before the end of this week. Türkiye as the true friend of Lebanon will never abandon its Lebanese friends during hard times.”

Thousand tons of humanitarian aid will be sent in Ramadan

Türkiye will continue to offer its helping hand to Lebanon and it is planned to send thousands tons of humanitarian aid to the country during the holy month of Ramadan.

Meanwhile, Head of Lebanese Supreme Aid Committee General Muhammed Hayır expressed his country’s gratitude to Türkiye.