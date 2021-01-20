Humanitarian aid for Palestinian refugees

IHH Humanitarian Relief Foundation delivered food aid to more than 150 Palestinian refugee families living in the city of Sayda/Sidon in Lebanon.

The humanitarian aid distributed to more than 150 families living in Ayn Hilve, the largest refugee camp in Lebanon where Palestinians live, contained basic survival provisions including cooking oil, sugar, tomato puree and macaroni. IHH that has been delivering aid to supply the families for almost a month is expanding its aid contribution. The number of families in need has increased, not only due to the economic crisis in the country, but also because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

22 NGOs including IHH launched a "Development and Improvement Campaign" for Palestinian refugees that are struggling to survive in Lebanon camps.

The refugees live in 12 different camps

According to UN data, there are more than 483.000 Palestinian refugees living in Lebanon, but with unregistered refugees, this figure can be as many as 600.000. While more than half (62%) of these refugees that constitute almost 10% of the Lebanese population live in 12 refugee camps with limited infrastructure and social facilities, the remaining refugees live around the camps and in various regions of the country.