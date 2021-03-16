The human cost of 10 years of the Syria conflict: Nihaya's story

For the last ten years, Syria has been devastated by prolonged conflict, destroying countless lives and displacing millions.

Palestine refugees, already displaced, have been among the worst affected by the crisis. Each displacement triggered by the conflict follows an earlier displacement -- the first generation of Palestine refugees in Syria originally fled from northern Palestine in 1948. Others came from the Golan Heights in 1967 and Lebanon at the height of the civil war in 1982.

This is the story of Nihaya Khalaily, a young Palestine refugee who was married at the very start of the conflict. Again and again, she was forced to flee with her small family in hopes of finding safety before eventually finding refuge in Lebanon, like so many other Syrians and Palestine refugees from Syria in a similar situation.

October 2011

Niyaha said: “I got married at the start of the Syrian conflict. Just like very girl, and with a life-changing event like getting married, I never thought that what I am about to witness will stay with me for years to come.” Nihaya lived in Neirab Palestine refugee camp in Aleppo, but then decided to move to her husband’s neighbourhood in Tariq al-Bab. At the start of the conflict, she had a miscarriage due to stress and a worsening mental health condition.

February 2012

One day at around 1 a.m., about three months into her marriage, she and her husband woke up to find the entrances to their village besieged by extremist groups. The village was surrounded by artillery, preventing anyone from coming in or going out. They tried several times but were unable to escape. When she got pregnant again, she and her husband considered another flight, but circumstances would not allow this. “Once, when our neighbours attempted to flee, I saw with my own eyes a five-year-old child falling dead on the ground after being shot by a sniper. The group failed to make an escape. The child was shot to set an example and deter other families from escaping,” she recalls.

January 2013

In January 2013, Niyaha was preparing to deliver her child, hoping to reach the maternity ward in the town of New Aleppo. They had been able to escape their besieged village and took a cab to the hospital, avoiding deadly clashes and escalating violence along the way, lucky to survive. Thankfully, their baby was safely delivered at the hospital. Sadly, the cab driver did not. “The cab driver never returned home – he was killed on the way back by a sniper,” she said.

February 2013

One month later, the little family moved to Mazraet Shamer, a farm, and stayed with her brother-in-law after they had been forced to flee a sudden escalation in violence in New Aleppo. They stayed in this temporary home for seven months.

September 2013

Their farm was besieged by extremist groups and they were given an ultimatum to evacuate the farm, sending them on a dangerous trek from town to town, seeking shelter and safety. First, they moved to Layramoon, where they stayed for one night, during which the village was shelled. From Layramoon, her sister encouraged them to stay in the empty house in New Aleppo she herself had left behind when she fled to Lebanon. The house was only a temporary refuge, as three days later the landlord kicked them out because they were not able to pay for rent. Running out of options, they returned to Tariq al-Bab and stayed with her brother-in-law.

November 2014

Over three years into the conflict, Tariq al-Bab, which experienced a spike in violence, was suffering from a scarcity in essential foods, such as milk and diapers. It was then that Nihaya got a call from her relatives in Neirab camp in Aleppo, asking her to return home with her family. Unfortunately, extremists groups in control of the camp would not let her enter because she was Palestinian, so she was forced to return back to Tariq al-Bab with her family.

December 2014

One month later, she was smuggled into the camp by someone she knew and, at first, things seemed quiet. However, just one month later, Neirab camp was besieged for three months. During this period, she had a frightening encounter at a checkpoint held by extremists. She recalls how she was stopped at the checkpoint as she was taking her son to hospital. The men controlling the checkpoint threw out her son’s diapers and baby milk – a rare commodity – as well as her personal belongings and accused her of hiding things, using her child as a cover.

January 2015

Niyaha gave birth to her second child in New Aleppo via a C-section. At the time of delivery, the building right next to the hospital was shelled, forcing her to relocate from the hospital only half an hour after the baby was born. “Following a C-section, the mother must usually stay in the hospital to be monitored for at least three days before being discharged. Shortly after being forced to flee the hospital, I suffered an infection and had to go through a long, severe and painful recovery,” she explains.

September 2015

In September, Niyaha and her family experienced another terrifying incident when a plane was shot down and parts of the wreckage fell onto the building next to hers. Some of the debris also penetrated her house: the windows, doors and everything inside was shattered. At the time of the incident, her husband was at work and she was home alone with two small children. Recalling the horrid situation, she says, “I was traumatized and did not know how to handle both children. I would hold one in my arm and then I would lose my grip on him and he would fall, and I’d desperately try to hold on to the other baby, failing to hold both at once.”

June 2016

With the situation in Syria getting too dangerous to stay, they decided to escape to Lebanon, where they were reunited with her parents and siblings in Beddawi Palestine refugee camp.

Today

Nearly five years after her flight from the conflict in Syria, Nihaya and her family continue to live in Beddawi camp in Lebanon. Nihaya registered her family with UNRWA and, like all Palestine refugees from Syria in Lebanon, receives from the Agency a monthly allowance to help cover some living expenses: “I rented a house with the support of the monthly assistance provided by UNRWA. Life must go on, whether we like it or not,” she says.

Meanwhile, her children continue their education in UNRWA schools in Beddawi. Although she feels nostalgic for her home and her pre-war life, she has managed to re-build a social support network with her neighours. “I still feel scared when I hear any loud noice. I cannot forget what I experienced during the war,” she recalls. Beddawi camp is a safer place for her and her family.

“I have been here for five years. It is a stable life, but my heart is still there [in Syria]. The deteriorating economic situation, the high cost of living - and now COVID_19 – make life in Lebanon very hard. Covering our living expenses has become very difficult. I hope that the war will end, we will be able to return to Syria and I will be able to regain my beautiful memories there.”

Niyaha is one of 27,700 Palestine refugees displaced from Syria (PRS) who are registered with UNRWA in Lebanon. Tragically, her story is not unique. The Syria regional crisis has created multiple layers of conflict, displacement, and hardship. In light of those challenges and the COVID-19 pandemic, UNRWA has become a true lifeline to nearly 420,000 of the most vulnerable Palestine refugees in Syria, as well as Palestine refugees who have fled Syria to Lebanon and Jordan.

Today, 87 per cent of PRS in Lebanon live in absolute poverty and 11 per cent in extreme poverty. UNRWA supports PRS in Lebanon with regular cash assistance, including LBP 100,000 per person per month as cash and food assistance, a multi-purpose cash assistance of US$100 per family per month and an additional one-time payment of S$ 40 per person to help them cope with the negative effects of the socio-economic crisis and the COVID-19 pandemic. Unfortunately, the funding crisis that has hit UNRWA in the last few years has also heavily impacted the Agency’s ability to adequately respond to their immense needs, putting Palestine refugees at risk.