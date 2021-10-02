Housing, land and property in Beirut, in the light of the port blast (August 2021)

The report seeks to take stock of the housing, land and property framework and the multiple forms in which housing vulnerability is playing out in the context of the repair and recovery phase of Beirut in the aftermath of the port blast.

The methodology adopted for this study is qualitative and consists of laying out housing issues and threats in the context of the areas affected by the blast to unravel the full spectrum of housing, land and property challenges in Beirut.

Based on a mapping of these challenges, the research strategy relied on an in-depth analysis of thirty case studies. Interviews were also conducted with residents, property owners and key informants.

During the analysis phase, the cases were examined in relation to their intersection with the legal framework, housing-related policies, and the urban and building regulations in place. Six forms of major shelter vulnerability that characterize dwellers in blast-affected areas were investigated; (a) Poor housing conditions, (b) Tenure vulnerability, (c) Neighbourhood threats, (d) Affordability issues, (e) Blast specific factors, and (f) Individual vulnerability.

The findings were consolidated and synthesized to inform the report's recommendations to improve housing conditions for vulnerable populations in Beirut through three levels: national policymaking, area-specific, and household level interventions.

Main findings: