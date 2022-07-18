Hepatitis A (HAV) situation in Lebanon [EN/AR]

Country Context

Since the start of the year, the country is experiencing 3 separate clusters of Hepatitis A outbreak in Tripoli, Zahleh, and Nabatieh. As of 14 June 2022 a total of 555 cases of Hepatitis A were reported. By the end of June, the number of cases of Hepatitis A in Tripoli was starting to decrease, following the chlorination of the water supply by authorities. Meanwhile, the water quality testing in the Beqaa area affected by the Hepatitis A outbreak is still showing that water is contaminated. In the recent years, the country has witnessed spikes in Hepatitis A cases at the beginning of every summer and winter seasons. Although the number of new cases has been decreasing for this year, there are still ongoing fears of Hepatitis A spread. This summer of 2022, the whole country is facing drastic water shortages, forcing people to pay very high fees to fill their water tanks, if found, from unknown water sources, and there is no way to make sure the water is clean and safe for usage, putting everyone, everywhere, at risk.

Rumors about the Hepatitis A virus began circulating on social media on 5/6/2022 through WhatsApp groups, mainly about children contracting the virus due to the absence of clean drinking water in locations. Since then, the Ministry of Public Health has been sterilizing water supply regularly and intensifying water safety examinations in areas of outbreak, as well as working with WHO and other NGOs to spread awareness and provide the Hepatitis A vaccine, which is still not available yet.