Helping refugees in Lebanon protect themselves from COVID-19

Doctors Without Borders/Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) teams are working with families living in Burj Al-Barajneh refugee camp in Beirut, Lebanon, to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. The camp was originally established in 1949 to shelter displaced Palestinians and has grown into a densely crowded settlement to accommodate new waves of refugees, including people uprooted by the war in Syria. MSF teams are reaching out to people at greatest risk from COVID-19—such as the elderly and those with chronic diseases. These teams are training families how to practice “shielding,” which involves designating and maintaining safe zones in their home or neighborhood to provide extra protection to vulnerable individuals.

