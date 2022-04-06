Helping Beirut rebuild vital public infrastructure

UNOPS is partnering with the government of Germany to restore vital public services as Lebanon's capital continues to recover following the Port of Beirut explosion.

The Port of Beirut explosion in August 2020 killed more than 200 people, injured around 7,000 people and left an estimated 300,000 people homeless.* It also heavily damaged and destroyed businesses and vital infrastructure in the municipalities of Beirut and Bourj Hammoud.

With more than $23 million in funding from KfW – the government of Germany’s development bank – UNOPS will rehabilitate damaged roads and other public infrastructure in Beirut and Bourj Hammoud municipalities to help restore critical urban services such as water, sanitation and energy.

The three-year project – which will include providing solar energy solutions – will focus on the most damaged, low-income and underserved parts of the affected areas.

“We are always guided by the principle: building back better. At the end of the reconstruction process, we want to have a city and a society that is more resilient to future crises,” said Sascha Stadtler, Director of KfW Office Lebanon.

UNOPS will also provide training on how to use and maintain the restored and rehabilitated critical municipal services and public infrastructure as part of the project.

With their thorough knowledge of local communities, non-governmental organizations and civil society organizations in Lebanon have played an integral role in response and recovery activities following the port blast.

Using funding from KfW, UNOPS will also provide small grants to several local organizations to support them in their work. The grants will fund creative and sustainable local projects that will further benefit impacted communities.

*Source: Lebanon Crisis Response Plan 2022-2023