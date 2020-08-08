Help for Beirut: How Germany is going to provide support now

Swift measures are required following the devastating explosion. Germany and the EU are working flat out to rescue those buried under rubble and to help the injured.

The shock is still fresh and it is profound. Well over one hundred individuals lost their lives in the devastating explosion in Beirut, and at present there are estimated to be around 5000 people injured. A member of the German Embassy also lost her life. On behalf of the German Government, Foreign Minister Maas expressed his deepest sympathy to her relatives: “Our worst fears have been confirmed. We are deeply saddened by the death of our colleague.” During a telephone conversation with his Lebanese counterpart, Maas pledged to initiate emergency measures. It is clear to Heiko Maas that “in this hour of need, we are there to help. The people in Beirut need to know that we will not abandon them.”

Swift help is on the way

In a first step, Germany will provide Lebanon with 1.5 million euro in emergency assistance for first aid posts in Beirut and medical supplies to treat the injured. In the coming days, a German Red Cross flight will take off for Beirut with protective equipment, drugs and bandage material.

Some 50 members of the Federal Agency for Technical Relief (THW) have already arrived in the Lebanese capital and are searching for further survivors. Doctors and experts in hazardous goods from ISAR Germany – International Search and Rescue are also on the ground.

The Bundeswehr flew a medical reconnaissance team to Beirut. The Airbus A310 MedEvac is on stand-by. The corvette Ludwigshafen am Rhein, which is normally part of the UNIFIL mission, is heading for Beirut to provide assistance.

The European Commission has pledged to provide Lebanon with emergency aid amounting to more than 33 million euro, which will be made available by the member states. Among other things, it is intended to be used to ensure that medical equipment is supplied. Furthermore, the EU has activated its Civil Protection Mechanism and organised numerous rescue teams.