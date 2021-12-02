Health Partners International of Canada announces $3 million of medical treatments sent to Lebanon following the Beirut Blast

OAKVILLE, ON, December 1, 2021 – Today, a shipment of medicines bound for Lebanon left Health Partners International of Canada (HPIC)'s Oakville warehouse and is expected to arrive in-country in early January.

Funded by American Near-East Refugee Aid (Anera) and Quebec-based Union des Cedres, the shipment contains over 82,000 treatments to be distributed to health centres across the country by Anera and Caritas Internationalis. It is the second in a string of shipments destined for Lebanon in late 2021.

Last month, 22,500 treatments were sent with partners Lebanon Needs in a shipment funded by a network of individual Canadian pharmacists. Both shipments consist of analgesics, diabetes medication, anticoagulants, antihypertensives, medication for heart disease and other treatments and PPE identified as urgent needs by local partners.

Two additional shipments are expected to deploy in the coming weeks; one thanks to the initiative of the Consul General, Mr. Antoine Eid from the Consulate General of Lebanon in Montreal and in partnership with the Lebanese Ministry of Health, Lebanese Ministry of Defense and another led by the Armenian Relief Society of Canada.

Together, all of these responses will push the total dollar value of medicines sent to Lebanon since August 2020 to over $3 million; providing more than 340,000 treatments to over 30 healthcare facilities across the country.

"Lebanon will remain a priority for HPIC," says HPIC Vice Chair and Interim President, Lois Brown. "The support from the Lebanese community in Canada has been vital to providing urgently-needed relief to overwhelmed health centres, communities and families in Lebanon as the country continues to deal with medicine shortages and crisis. HPIC is now planning support for 2022 and beyond; partnerships will continue to be the lifeline of what we can achieve to help a country in dire need."

Marking a Milestone

To celebrate this achievement, HPIC will host an appreciation event for the donors and partners who have contributed to its Lebanon Response since the August 2020 explosion.

The event will be graciously hosted by Consulate General of Lebanon in Montreal on December 16, 2021 at 6:00 PM EST, and will feature remarks from Consul General, Mr. Antoine Eid and HPIC Leadership.

HPIC has been active in Lebanon since 2001, having sent over $20 million worth of medicines to the country to-date. Canadians interested in supporting the relief efforts in Lebanon can do so by donating to HPIC's "Lebanon Emergency Response" fund at https://hpicanada.ca/donate/

About Health Partners International Canada (HPIC)

Health Partners International of Canada (HPIC) improves the health and well-being of more than one million people around the world every year. HPIC works with many partners, including Canadian health care professionals, government and non-government organizations, companies, foundations and everyday Canadians to bring health to children and families living in vulnerable communities. As the only Canadian charity licensed by Health Canada to handle and distribute donated medicines, HPIC is uniquely positioned to partner with the pharmaceutical industry to support its purpose of strengthening global health systems and providing long-term, sustainable access to quality healthcare for all.

