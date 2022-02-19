Harsh Winter in Lebanon Prompts Convoy’s Response

Convoy of Hope is responding to harsh winter conditions in Lebanon. The country is currently experiencing a crippling, costly winter that is exacerbating an existing economic crisis. An estimated 80% of Lebanese citizens are living at or below the poverty line.

Heating fuel, diesel, and gasoline have seen a 3,000% increase in cost over the last 12 months, mainly due to subsidy cuts by the government. This currency devaluation is in addition to the hardships brought on by the pandemic, the explosion in Beirut that occurred in August 2020, and other mounting struggles.

Since May 2020, Convoy has responded to various crises in Lebanon with food, water, hygiene kits, medical supplies, prescriptions, transportation, and other necessities. Now, thanks to the compassion of partners and supporters, Convoy has added heating fuel for 750 families to that continued response.

“Providing heating fuel to vulnerable families is a way for us to increase both resilience and hope,” said Convoy of Hope’s Chris Dudley. “Convoy’s International Disaster Services team has worked in Lebanon before, and we will continue to do so as long as there is a need.”

Thank you for your support as Convoy meets dire needs around the world.