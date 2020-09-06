Guidelines for Shelter Works - Responsibilities of Contracting Companies in the Context of the COVID-19 Pandemic

Introduction

In an effort to control the COVD-19 pandemic, Lebanon’s Prime Minister announced on 15 March 2020 a ”general mobilisation”, shutting down nearly all public and private institutions. Travel bans were imposed, as was closure of restaurants, bars and touristic sites, while the public and private sector were asked to reduce work force and adhere to off-site working modalities. In May 2020, Lebanon set a roadmap to easing COVID-19 restrictions, including the consequent resumption of civil works in the country. As part of the gradual lifting of the COVID-19 lockdown, the Lebanese Government has authorized operations in construction sites, provided safety guidelines issued by the Ministry of Public Works and Transport for civil works are respected by contracting companies.

Based on the Ministry’s guidelines as well as on other sources1, this document presents guidelines developed by the UNDP to outline preventive and mitigation measures particularly for shelter works during the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as in the aftermath of the crisis when the virus remains a threat. Tailored to the context of the UNDP project “Improving Living Conditions in Palestinian Gatherings” in Lebanon, these guidelines aim to protect the health and well-being of targeted communities and beneficiaries as well as employees and workers during implementation of shelter projects.