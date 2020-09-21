Guidelines for Referral Health Care in Lebanon - Standard Operating Procedures, Updated June 2020

Introduction

Since the onset of the civil war in Syria, people have fled to neighboring countries. By May 2020, there were 892,310Syrian refugees and approximately 18,000 refugees of other nationalities registered with UNHCR in Lebanon. Refugees are living predominantly in urban settings. UNHCR’s role is to facilitate and advocate for access to its persons of concern through existing services and health service providers and to monitor access to health care services. While the primary health care strategy is the core of all interventions; referral care is an essential part of access to comprehensive health services (UNHCR Public Health Operational Guidance, 2013). These standard operating procedures (SOPs) outline the policy and procedures for referral care applicable to all UNHCR recognized refugees and persons of concern in Lebanon.

Definition of Referral Care

Referral health care is care that is too advanced for primary health care facilities and therefore provided at health care facilities of secondary or tertiary level (i.e. hospitals). It usually requires admission of the patient.

Guiding Principles

The below principles are based on UNHCR’s Principles and Guidance for Referral Health Care for Refugees and Other Persons of Concern (2009):

