The Government of Japan extends its emergency support to UNICEF’s health response after the explosions in Lebanon

Beirut, 1 October 2020 –The Government of Japan has reaffirmed its commitment to the most vulnerable children living in Lebanon by extending its emergency aid of 1.3 million USD to support UNICEF's Health programme in Lebanon.

H.E. Mr. Takeshi Okubo, Ambassador of Japan to Lebanon, highlighted that "on September 4, in response to the impact of the massive explosions in Beirut Port, the Government of Japan has decided to extend an Emergency Grant Aid of 1.3 million US dollars to UNICEF to assist Lebanese families and refugees affected by this tragedy", adding that "Japan continues to cooperate with Lebanon and UNICEF in support of the most vulnerable groups".

This grant will contribute to repairing the central supply drug warehouse and three primary health care centers that were damaged or destroyed by the explosions. These health facilities are critical to ensure the continuity of basic health services such as immunization and mental health care, for approximately 300,000 people including expectant and nursing mothers and children and adolescents. UNICEF's health response is also focused on the provision of medical equipment and building repair for several hospitals and emergency medical service facilities.

UNICEF Lebanon Representative, Yukie Mokuo, said that "we are very grateful for this timely and most needed contribution from the Government of Japan and the Japanese people, aiming at responding to humanitarian needs that many Lebanese families are facing after the terrible blast and to ensure basic health services are accessible for all vulnerable children and families living in Lebanon. Together, we will continue working with our partners and the support of Japan, to reach the most vulnerable children and families with the humanitarian support that is much needed after the Beirut port explosions."