The Government of Japan and UNOPS support health sector in Lebanon

Beirut, 27 April 2021 – UNOPS launched a new project in Lebanon with funding from Japan which amounts to more than 1.7 million US dollars aimed at strengthening the health sector by enhancing its operational capacity to provide essential health services and to contribute to the national response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The project will provide medical equipment and renewable energy solutions to the target health facilities, such as governmental hospitals and primary health centers. The generous contribution will benefit approximately 200,000 people including Syrian refugees, and local communities.

Mr. Hicham Fawaz, the head of the department of hospitals and dispensaries at the Lebanese Ministry of Public Health (MoPH), states: “During the past two years, Lebanon experienced a financial crisis that is posing a threat to the country’s economy. The challenges in the health and energy sectors faced by Lebanon and the Lebanese people worsened the gap between the available resources and the increased demand on services. We highly appreciate this timely assistance from the Government of Japan which will support Lebanon to build back better.“

“Japan always cares a lot about the healthcare services in Lebanon in the face of the unprecedented sociology-economic challenges. Above all, the Coronavirus pandemic becomes an additional burden to the whole society. We are more determined than ever to contribute in ensuring human security in Lebanon through various resources as a friend in need. No stability in the entire region without stabilized Lebanon,” said H.E. Okubo Takeshi, Ambassador of Japan to Lebanon.

Thanking the Government of Japan for its invaluable contribution to addressing the dire health conditions in the country, Mr. Muhammad Usman Akram, Director of UNOPS Operational Hub in Amman, said: “The challenges in health and energy sectors faced by Lebanon and the Lebanese people exacerbated the gap between the available resources and the increased demand on services. We are certain that the generous assistance from the Government of Japan and UNOPS regional and global experience in health and energy sectors will support Lebanon to be built back better in its recovery from multiple calamities.”

Lebanon has been facing multi-fold challenges. The chronic shortage of funding, health workers, medical supplies and equipment, as well as the aging infrastructure have created a gap between the increased demand for health services and the capacity of the existing national health system. In addition, severe cuts in electricity supply have resulted in providing as little as two hours a day in some areas in Lebanon.

The health sector in Lebanon has long been struggling to meet the increased demand for services due to the influx of Syrian refugees. Furthermore, the hike in fuel prices has resulted in frequent shutdown of the basic services reliant on the national grid, including the health facilities that provide life-saving health services. The project will assist vital sectors in Lebanon by supporting its national agenda to achieve 30% of energy generated from renewable sources by 2030, as well as the provision of critical health services particularly for vulnerable populations.

About UNOPS:

UNOPS helps the UN and its partners provide peace and security, humanitarian and development solutions. UNOPS mission is to help people build better lives and countries achieve peace and sustainable development. UNOPS services cover infrastructure, project management, procurement, financial management and human resources. Our partners call on us to supplement their own capacities, improve speed, reduce risks, boost cost-effectiveness and increase quality.

UNOPS Hub in Amman covers Jordan, Iraq, Lebanon, Syria, and Yemen, and implements projects in partnership with bilateral donors, national governments, and other UN agencies.

