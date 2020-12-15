The Government of Italy provides support to UNICEF Lebanon for its Humanitarian Action for Children (HAC)

Beirut, 11 December 2020 – The Government of Italy reaffirmed its commitment to the most vulnerable children living in Lebanon by providing UNICEF with a humanitarian aid of USD 3,5 million. This important funding will enable UNICEF to meet the critical humanitarian needs of children and women in support of the joint education and child protection programmes.

Italy has been providing support to UNICEF since 2012, and to date has provided more than USD 13 million to support critical life-saving interventions and programmes that improve the lives of children and women in Lebanon.

Nicoletta Bombardiere, the Italian Ambassador to Lebanon, said: "With this new important contribution, the Italian Cooperation confirms its engagement in the education sector, focusing on guaranteeing a safe and positive environment in which children can receive a quality education, and develop the human capacities that will constitute the basis of the society of tomorrow. To this end, we support a vision that puts the person at the center of the Italian aid policy".

Donatella Procesi, Director of AICS Beirut, said "The funding of the Humanitarian Action for Children allows an effective response to the immediate needs of children and their families affected by the consequences of the explosions that occurred in Beirut on 4 August 2020, particularly in the Education and Child Protection sectors."

Italian funds will help procure furniture and equipment to 90 public schools to support children's return to school following the Beirut explosion and will contribute to the psycho-social support and case management to girls and boys victims of violence, abuse, neglect and exploitation.

"UNICEF continues to work on the ground providing humanitarian assistance and today, the needs continue to be immense and acute. We are grateful for the valued and continuous support of the Italian government to provide children with access to education and protection services," said Yukie Mokuo, UNICEF Representative in Lebanon.

The fund will also provide safe space activities including psychosocial services, case management and awareness-raising sessions to women and girls at risk of gender-based violence or survivors of abuse. Additionally, girls and boys will have access to community-based psychosocial support activities, focusing on child rights and child protection issues. Caregivers will also benefit from participating in programmes and parenting support groups, including sessions on stress management, positive parenting importance of education and consequences of child labour, child marriage and violence against children. They will be supported in the aftermath of the Beirut explosion.

