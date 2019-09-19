19 Sep 2019

German support for Lebanon – promoting stability in a tense region

Report
from Government of Germany
Published on 18 Sep 2019 View Original

Foreign Minister Maas met with his Lebanese counterpart Gebran Bassil in Berlin. Their talks focused on three topics: The refugee situation, urgently needed economic reform, and tensions in the Region.

1. Support for Syrian refugees

Lebanon is accomplishing an incredible feat: the country has taken in more than one million Syrian refugees – which is equivalent to more than one-quarter of the entire population of the country. Germany is supporting Lebanon as it works to accomplish this tremendous task. The Federal Foreign Office has made available more than 1.4 million euros in humanitarian assistance since 2012. Foreign Minister Maas and his counterpart discussed how Germany can continue to support the Lebanese Government in this regard. Foreign Minister Maas stressed:

We want to remain strongly engaged. That’s also true for Syria’s neighbouring countries, and for the suffering population in Syria itself. For Germany, it is clear that the repatriation of refugees must be voluntary, and occur in safety and dignity.

2. Implementing economic reform

The economic situation in Lebanon remains tense. A lack of transparency and corruption are impeding economic growth. The Government faces the major challenge of implementing the economic reforms that have been agreed with the international community. Germany advocates making civil society and private economic actors part of the reform process. The German Government is also providing targeted support with measures to promote foreign trade and investment. For example, the Federal Foreign Office conducted a training programme in Berlin in April 2019 for Lebanese economic affairs counsellors. In October 2019, German and Lebanese business leaders plan to hold a German-Lebanese investors’ conference in Berlin.

3. Tension between Israel and Lebanon

Discussions also focussed on recent tensions between Hezbollah and the Israel Defense Forces. Germany is working to promote the reconciliation of interests, and is urging restraint on all sides. The German Government supports implementation of UN Security Council resolution 1701, which aims to prevent a military conflict between Israel and Hezbollah. Foreign Minister Maas firmly believes that a new conflict must be prevented. He said this requires that Hezbollah stop its aggressive activities in both Lebanon and in Syria.

