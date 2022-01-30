Gender-Based Violence Information Management System: Ongoing Impact of the Compounded Crisis (COVID-19, Financial and Economic Crisis) on the GBV, Mid-year - 2021

Background

For over a year and a half, Lebanon has been facing a compounded crisis: the progressive collapse of the economic and financial system, the COVID-19 and political and social instability. In the last six months the crisis deepened with further deterioration of the poverty levels that have drastically increased. According to the latest Study on Multidimensional Poverty from ESCWA: considering dimensions other than income, such as access to health, education, public utilities, housing, assets and property and employment, 82% of the population in Lebanon is currently living in multidimensional poverty (this rate has nearly doubled from 42% in 2019 to 82% in 2021).

In May and June, in addition to the rapid deterioration of the economic situation all over the country and the collapse of the local currency, Lebanon has been plunged into further turmoil caused by shortage of fuel, coupled with rising community tensions. The fuel crisis, if not resolved, is anticipated to further impact on the electrical supply in Lebanon.

The current situation compounded with the COVID-19 continuous crisis worsened the overall protection situation of Syrian refugees, refugees from other nationalities as well as deepened the vulnerability of the Lebanese host community, with serious impact on the most marginalized groups including women at risk, LGBTIQ+ persons and older persons, vulnerable children, in addition to persons with disability and persons with mental health conditions.

In light of this situation, this GBVIMS report aimed at analyzing the impact of the current compounded crisis on the GBV risks. The data included in this report provided by the thirteen (13) data gathering organizations that use the GBVIMS system. The analysis has been triangulated with several sources including, protection monitoring reports, studies, surveys and assessments conducted in Lebanon.