Gender-Based Violence Information Management System, Annual Overview of Incidents of GBV in Relation to Lebanon’s Situation 2021

The multiple crises affecting Lebanon throughout 2021 have worsened the overall protection situation for Syrian refugees and refugees of other nationalities and deepened the vulnerability of the Lebanese host community. The deterioration in the economic condition combined with the social instability and the increase in COVID cases urged vulnerable communities to increasingly rely on the humanitarian services as a coping mechanism to respond to their rising and emerging needs.

This gender-based violence information management system (GBVIMS) report aims to analyze the increase in reports of GBV in Lebanon as a result of the compounded crisis. Increasing poverty levels, growing family tensions, barriers in access to services and flaw in law enforcement are all considered risk factors and drivers to GBV in the community. The analysis has been triangulated with other sources, protection monitoring reports, studies, surveys, and assessments conducted in Lebanon such as VaSyR 2021 preliminary findings, Law 205 on sexual harassment and RIMS reports on women and girls’ barriers to access humanitarian services.