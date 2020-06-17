Gender alert on Covid-19: Lebanon - April 10, 2020 | Issue No. 1 [EN/AR]

IN FOCUS: ACCESS TO JUSTICE AND GENDER-BASED VIOLENCE

The National Commission for Lebanese Women (NCLW), the United Nations Entity for Gender Equality and Women’s Empowerment (UN Women), the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) and the World Health Organization (WHO) are partnering to provide periodic Lebanon specific gender and COVID-19 alerts throughout the duration of the current phase of the public health crisis. These updates aim to a) provide observations on gender issues in the country context b) compile available secondary data into one reference point, c) consolidate guidance and programmatic tools related to gender issues and d) offer recommendations to support a more gender equitable response.

This issue of the Gender Alert focuses on access to justice and gender-based violence (GBV) in Lebanon during the COVID-19 pandemic. Future alerts will focus on issues such as the impact of the pandemic on women’s engagement in the economy (paid and unpaid), and gender roles and dynamics within the healthcare system.

CONTEXT

Initial trends suggest that the COVID-19 lockdown may have already - and will likely continue to - exacerbate incidents of gender based-violence (GBV), particularly for women and girls. Already high levels of violence against women in Lebanon, are being compounded by quarantines and social isolation, and job and income losses exacerbating individual, family and societal stresses. Global research indicates that these factors are challenging the ability of women to temporarily escape abusive partners, access emergency and life-saving services and increase their risk to violence due to increased societal stress. Moreover, global data is pointing to the rising risks of violence against health care workers during pandemics, noting the already high levels of harassment and violence that female health workers face.