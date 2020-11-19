Foreign Nationals Multi-Sector Needs Assessment Analysis - Report 3: Beirut, Lebanon, November 2020

OVERVIEW AND METHODOLOGY

On 4th August 2020, a large explosion occurred at the port of Beirut, Lebanon that left more than 6,500 individuals injured and caused at least 180 deaths. To assess the impact of the explosion and the arising needs and vulnerabilities, the Lebanese Red Cross (LRC), in coordination with the Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), have conducted a large multi-sectoral needs assessment (MSNA) in the affected area. IOM/DTM has taken the lead to extract key information on foreign nationals from the MSNA. The first report, Foreign Nationals Multi-Sector Needs Assessment Report, published onth September 2020, drew on assessments from a total of 1,896 foreign national households, a sub-set of 11,008 household assessments.

The current Foreign Nationals MSNA Report (November 2020) analyses data collected by the MSNA from 6 th August to 9 th November. Among the 32,081 households assessed, there are 5,121 foreign national households. Of these 4,021 (79%) are of Syrian origin, and are not included in the analysis due to their different humanitarian context. For the remainder of this report, any reference to “foreign national households” will not include Syrians. The report has identified five most represented nationalities (Ethiopian, Egyptian, Palestinian, Bangladeshi, and Sudanese) by the number of households in the MSNA. The aim of this report is to provide a preliminary overview of the key facts reflected by the data, a short comparison of Lebanese and foreign national households illustrated by maps, and a sectorial analysis of the five highest represented nationalities identified in the data (Ethiopian, Egyptian, Palestinian, Bangladeshi, and Sudanese) covering shelter, WASH, assistance and needs, socioeconomic challenges, and protection.

Limitations: The varied response rates between the surveyed nationalities might compromise the representativeness of the data. This may result in inconsistencies and limited comparative analysis.