Foreign Nationals MSNA Analysis Beirut, September 2020

OVERVIEW

On 4 th August 2020, a large explosion occurred at the port of Beirut, Lebanon that left more than 6,500 individuals injured and caused at least 180 deaths. To assess the impact of the explosion and the arising needs and vulnerabilities, the Lebanese Red Cross (LRC), in coordination with the Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), have conducted large multi-sectoral needs assessments (MSNA) across 11,008 households. To support these efforts as well as draw attention to the gap on the needs and vulnerabilities of foreign nationals that were affected by the explosion, IOM has undertaken a secondary data review of LRC’s data. While assessments are ongoing, this analysis draws on data from 11,008 household surveys completed between 6 th and 28th August 2020. This report analyses data of 1,896 foreign national households with migrant workers in Beirut to provide an overview on the top-level needs and vulnerabilities, key numbers highlighting the situation of affected foreign nationals, demographic and nationality-based information that is critical for response.

Methodology: All data was taken from the Lebanese Red Cross coordinated Multi-sector Needs Assessment (MSNA).With ongoing assessments underway, the data in this report was accessed on 01 September 2020. The Damage Assessment Needs Analysis (DANA) the MSNA, are both qualitative and quantitative tools that were merged into one survey completed with affected households in Beirut. The area was mapped using aerial imagery and divided into specific smaller and coded areas; each zone with a specific number of buildings.