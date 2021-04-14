Food Security and Agriculture Sector: Brief guidance on food parcels composition, March 2020

In the context of increased vulnerability of Lebanese households and displaced Syrians due to the current economic crisis, compounded by the COVID-19 outbreak, the Food Security and Agriculture sector of the Lebanon Crisis Response Plan (LCRP), in collaboration with the Faculty of Health Sciences, Center for Research on Population and Health at the American University of Beirut (AUB) and the World Food Programme (WFP), has prepared a brief guidance on the composition of food parcels in emergency situations for vulnerable households.

As many initiatives multiply in the country to provide relief to vulnerable households through in-kind food assistance, the sector proposes the following composition of the food parcel to stakeholders, including NGOs, grassroots organizations, individual donors, and public sector institutions.

The rationale is to ensure that the quantity and quality of the food provided by different orga-nizations and individuals respond to the recommended nutritional needs, ensuring that house-hold members have access to a minimum and balanced nutritional content, including culturally acceptable foods.1

This recommended composition of the food parcel covers most of the energy/caloric needs for a family of five for one month (73% of the full daily requirement of 2,100 kcal/person/day with minimum macronutrient and micronutrient requirements). The ration provides 14% of total energy from proteins and 23% from fat.

The ration covers dry items and those that can withstand difficult storage conditions.

In the below table, you will find a suggested ration composition, with the possibility to choose a variety of items within each food group, depending on the budget, logistics and procurement capacity, availability of food items, and beneficiary preferences.

We understand capacities and context may vary among partners and, while from a nutrition-al point of view it would be preferable that partners adopt the contents detailed in the table, partners can also adapt it to take into account procurement and distribution constraints, costs and urgency of their operations.