Flash Update: Humanitarian Impact of Ukraine Conflict on Lebanon - March 2022

Summary

Lebanon faces significant fallout from the Ukraine conflict due to potential grain shortages and the economic impact of higher commodity prices - in particular fuel - when it can least afford it. Mired in one of the largest economic contractions in history, the heavily import dependent Lebanon must face down the prospect of higher commodity prices and a renewed collapse of the Lebanese lira. Lebanon’s economy will be negatively affected by these factors at a time when the government has proven largely unable to mitigate their impact, and is devoid of the resources to do so. This in turn will negatively affect Lebanon’s most vulnerable, with the cost of essential goods such as food and fuel disproportionately affecting the country’s poorest residents.1 In the context of rising humanitarian needs in Lebanon and a precarious macro-economic situation, the impact of the Ukraine conflict will exacerbate an already dire humanitarian situation, potentially prompting further political destabilization, undermining the potential for an economic recovery, and driving many more into dependence on humanitarian assistance.

Specifically, Lebanon faces the following risks: