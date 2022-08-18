Flash Update: Humanitarian Impact of Telecommunications Price Hikes in Lebanon, August 2022

Summary

On July 1, a major telecommunication price hike was implemented in Lebanon, which will have significant ramifications for Lebanon’s most vulnerable residents as well as aid programming across the country. The price increase for this essential service, upon which millions of Lebanese residents rely, comes amid an ongoing economic crisis and a lack of corresponding wage increases across many sectors, notably the public sector. The hike is expected to significantly impact the ability of aid beneficiaries to receive assistance-related information on a variety of programs and negatively impact how aid recipients communicate with implementing organizations to provide feedback or access information on programs.

Key Takeaways: