First Intermediate KAP Survey - IS South Lebanon, 31st May 2014

1. Introduction

Within its emergency interventions of assistance to Syrian refugees, financed by UNHCR, UNICEF and UNOCHA, since August 2013 CISP is implementing a WASH intervention in IS (Informal Settlements) in South Lebanon, with the following objectives:

increase access to a sufficient quality and quantity of water for drinking, cooking and personal and domestic hygiene;

increase sanitation conditions and access to sanitation facilities;

increase hygiene awareness and practices.

Before intervening the IS, CISP carried out a Rapid WASH assessment to define the baseline of access to water and sanitation facilities and of hygiene knowledge, attitudes and practices.

In May 2014, CISP realised a KAP Survey to identify the impact of its WASH interventions in IS, to update the indicators related to hygiene Knowledge, Attitudes and Practices, and to guide the future activities of installation of facilities and hygiene promotion.

This report summarises the main findings and recommendations from the aforementioned KAP Survey.