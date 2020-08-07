Finn Church Aid grants 50,000 euros emergency aid to victims of the Beirut blast

Finn Church Aid responds to the catastrophe caused by the explosion in Beirut with 50,000 euros from its disaster fund.

By Thursday, 135 people have been reported dead and 5,000 wounded in the devastating explosion in the port area of Lebanon’s capital Beirut. Many people are still missing after the shocking blast on Tuesday, August 4. The homes of at least 300 000 people are in ruins.

“People are in dire need of shelter, clean water and food. Water and sanitation will also be of utmost importance because the cases of Covid-19 were rapidly increasing in Lebanon already before the explosion”, says FCA’s humanitarian coordinator Risto Ihalainen.