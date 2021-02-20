Finland supports UNICEF in Lebanon to promote multi-dimensional child wellbeing through integrated programming [EN/AR]

18 February 2021 – The Government of Finland reaffirmed its commitment to the most vulnerable children living in Lebanon by contributing an additional € 4,3 million to UNICEF’s No Lost Generation programme. The new contribution will improve the well-being of vulnerable children girls and boys and young people – particularly increase opportunities to learning through non-formal education and skills development, reduce risks of violence and abuse while alleviating economic hardship by providing cash assistance. In doing so, the programme will contribute to the fight against child labour and child marriage.

Finland is committed partner to UNICEF, and education is one of Finland’s key priorities in Lebanon, in the region, as well as globally. “We know that the Covid-19 pandemic has increased poverty in families and made the situation more difficult for all children to access education. Pandemic combined with Lebanese economic crisis has devastating impact on the right to education of the girls and boys in vulnerable situations. We need to do everything we can so that education reaches all children, and no-one is left behind”, said H.E. Mrs. Tarja Fernández, Finland’s Ambassador to Lebanon.

In the integrated program, children, including children with disabilities, currently out of any form of learning and/or exposed to high risks, exploitation and child marriage, will receive access to educational activities, online learning, psychosocial support, case management and specialized services as well as social assistance.

This contribution will also support caregivers. It is necessary to enhance the psychosocial support and wellbeing offered to caregivers of the children at risk, who are living in a situation of high stress, and support them with positive parenting skills as well. The new funding will also focus on non-formal learning and vocational learning opportunities and on the provision of life skills, conflict resolution and healthy lifestyles trainings for adolescent boys and girls.

“Children’s wellbeing is one of UNICEF’s top priority,” said Yukie Mokuo, UNICEF Representative in Lebanon. “Through the generous contribution from the Government of Finland, we will continue to improve the wellbeing of girls, boys and young people in vulnerable situations, including children with disabilities by providing protection, social assistance, education and skill-building services”.

