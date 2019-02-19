Finland contributes €3,7 million to UNICEF’s No Lost Generation programme in Lebanon

The Government of Finland reaffirmed its commitment to the most vulnerable children living in Lebanon

Beirut, 23 January 2019 – The Government of Finland reaffirmed its commitment to the most vulnerable children living in Lebanon by contributing an additional €3,7 million to UNICEF’s No Lost Generation programme. The new grant will provide girls and boys, aged 10 years and older, access to protection, social assistance and education.

More than 7,000 children and youth currently out of any form of learning and exposed to high risks of child labour and child marriage will receive access to non-formal learning, psychosocial support, social assistance, and competency-based and life skills training.

“If a family lives from hand to mouth, children too must work. On the streets, markets or construction sites. The best way to get children from refugee families to school is to support their families. By supporting young people’s vocational education and training, we are offering them a chance for a better future,” said Tarja Fernández, Finland’s Ambassador to Lebanon.

The new funding will focus on the most multi-dimensional vulnerable children residing in 56 municipalities that fall within the 251 most deprived cadastres in Lebanon.

“Through generous contribution from the Government of Finland, we will continue supporting vulnerable children and adolescents with education, protection and opportunities for a better future,” said Violet Speek Warnery, UNICEF’s Deputy Representative in Lebanon. “We are grateful to the Government of Finland for their continuous support of our work with children and families in need.”

UNICEF Lebanon has previously received funding from the Government of Finland within the thematic pool to cover multi-sectoral needs, under Education, Child Protection, Health and Nutrition and Adolescents and Youth initiatives.

