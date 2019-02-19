19 Feb 2019

Finland contributes €3,7 million to UNICEF’s No Lost Generation programme in Lebanon

Report
from UN Children's Fund
Published on 23 Jan 2019 View Original

The Government of Finland reaffirmed its commitment to the most vulnerable children living in Lebanon

Beirut, 23 January 2019 – The Government of Finland reaffirmed its commitment to the most vulnerable children living in Lebanon by contributing an additional €3,7 million to UNICEF’s No Lost Generation programme. The new grant will provide girls and boys, aged 10 years and older, access to protection, social assistance and education.

More than 7,000 children and youth currently out of any form of learning and exposed to high risks of child labour and child marriage will receive access to non-formal learning, psychosocial support, social assistance, and competency-based and life skills training.

“If a family lives from hand to mouth, children too must work. On the streets, markets or construction sites. The best way to get children from refugee families to school is to support their families. By supporting young people’s vocational education and training, we are offering them a chance for a better future,” said Tarja Fernández, Finland’s Ambassador to Lebanon.

The new funding will focus on the most multi-dimensional vulnerable children residing in 56 municipalities that fall within the 251 most deprived cadastres in Lebanon.

“Through generous contribution from the Government of Finland, we will continue supporting vulnerable children and adolescents with education, protection and opportunities for a better future,” said Violet Speek Warnery, UNICEF’s Deputy Representative in Lebanon. “We are grateful to the Government of Finland for their continuous support of our work with children and families in need.”

UNICEF Lebanon has previously received funding from the Government of Finland within the thematic pool to cover multi-sectoral needs, under Education, Child Protection, Health and Nutrition and Adolescents and Youth initiatives.

About UNICEF
UNICEF promotes the rights and wellbeing of every child, in everything we do. Together with our partners, we work in 190 countries and territories to translate that commitment into practical action, focusing special effort on reaching the most vulnerable and excluded children, to the benefit of all children, everywhere.

For more information about UNICEF and its work for children, visit www.unicef.org.

Follow UNICEF on Twitter and Facebook

Media Contacts

Raquel Fernandez
Chief of Communication
United Nations Children’s Fund Lebanon
Tel: 00961 1 607 519
Email: rafernandez@unicef.org

Blanche Baz
Communication Specialist
United Nations Children’s Fund Lebanon
Tel: 00961 1 429 288
Email: bbaz@unicef.org

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Becoming a digital humanitarian, one deployment at a time

Nine years ago, a devastating earthquake hit Haiti, and I was among many looking for meaningful ways to help, albeit from far away.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.