Faith-sensitive innovation to build integrated communities: An example from Lebanon

This case study is part of a collaborative project carried out by Joint Learning Initiative and UNHCR, which aims to generate locally grounded evidence and identify examples of good practices of local faith community-led responses to refugees across 6 countries: Honduras, Mexico, Uganda, Germany, Bangladesh, and Lebanon. Thirty-five interviews and one focus group among a total of 46 participants were conducted for this case study.

For more information please contact: olivia@jliflc.com