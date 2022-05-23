Faith Leaders Roles and Perception about Violence Against Children

The study aimed at understanding the perceptions and attitudes of faith leaders around Violence against children and their perceived role in achieving Child Sensitive Social Protection. Moreover, the study sought to explore perceptions around violent child discipline (VCD) specifically and to examine the role of faith leaders and FBOs in preventing violence against children including violent child discipline and sex-based discrimination in violence both inside and outside the home.
